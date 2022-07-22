New book details life of founder of Assumption Order

Representatives from the French Embassy, Alliance Française de Manille, and Assumption during the launch of "Chronicles of a Wayfarer." Handout

MANILA -- Five alumnae from Assumption College recently published a book that looks back on the life of Saint Marie Eugénie de Jésus, founder of the Assumption Order.

Titled "Chronicles of a Wayfarer," the book was launched during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of France-Philippine diplomatic relations.

Gloria Pilar Aguirre, Nanette Olivares, Frances Teves Pascual, Concepcion Poblador, and Maria Lourdes de Vera traveled to France to follow the footsteps of De Jesus to know more about the foundress of their alma mater.

Their voyage brought them from Lorraine to Paris, following the life of De Jesus from her childhood to the founding of the religious order, and the establishment of schools that eventually reached the Philippines.

"Chronicles of a Wayfarer" also doubles as a biography and a travel guide that highlights the strong appreciation of French culture by Filipinas educated in Assumption.

The Embassy of France to the Philippines, the Alliance Française de Manille, and the Assumption College intend to further strengthen ties to promote student exchanges between France and the Philippines, with French to be taught to more students.