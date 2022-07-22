MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

HOME CREDIT'S HEALTH SECURE

Digital financial service provider Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) recently launched a new product called Health Secure.

Health Secure offers protection for personal accidents resulting in dismemberment, disability, and death as well as for COVID-19-related complications, including vaccine side effects. For P1,212, users can get 12 months of comprehensive COVID-19 coverage through the My Home Credit app and paid through Home Credit Pay.

This latest addition to HCPH's protection initiatives offers P200,000 for coma cases, P20,000 for medical expenses, and P500 per day for hospitalization for a maximum of 30 days. It also offers P30,000 that covers personal accidents.

It provides protection against the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine side effects covering P100,000 for coma cases, P10,000 for medical expenses, and up to P1,000 per day for hospitalization for a maximum of 14 days.

Insurable age ranges from 1 year to 65 years old, given that the insured have not traveled to DOH-declared high-risk countries 14 days prior to the insurance effectivity date.

J&J PARTNERS WITH DOH

Handout

To support the Department of Health's (DOH) efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines, Johnson & Johnson Philippines developed and distributed educational materials to help frontline staff respond to queries about the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution of Janssen vaccine educational materials through DOH is part of J&J Philippines' ongoing efforts to equip vaccine administrators with the right information about the vaccine to effectively communicate about its efficacy, safety, adverse events, handling, and storage to both vaccine administrators and patients.

KONSULTAMD'S FREE HEALTHCARE FOR FOODPANDA PARTNERS

Telehealth service platform KonsultaMD and quick-commerce platform Foodpanda Philippines have collaborated to provide riders, bikers, and other delivery partners and their family members free healthcare for one month.

Under the partnership, Foodpanda delivery partners and up to four dependents can get a free health plan that includes 24/7 unlimited consultations via voice and four free video consults with licensed KonsultaMD doctors.

It also covers e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, e-medical certificates, and access to various benefits offered by other KonsultaMD partners.

KonsultaMD health plans are subscription-based and available starting at P60 per month. There is also a "pay per consult" service for non-members at ₱199.

The KonsultaMD app is available on Google Play, AppStore, and AppGallery.

MEDICARD'S UNLI CHECKUPS

Handout

Health and maintenance organization MediCard is offering a card that provides unlimited checkups with select doctors.

The product, called My MediCard, includes endocrinologists, family medicine, cardiologists, internal medicine, pulmonologists, gastroenterologists, and dentists. It is available for P3,600 at Maria Health or on MediCard's website.

MyMediCard is only eligible for individuals in the age range of 18 to 65 years old. It has a one-year validity and may be used at MediCard-accredited hospitals or clinics.

NICORETTE MARKS NO SMOKING MONTH

In recognition of National No Smoking Month, Nicorette recently held a media roundtable to share the importance of quitting smoking and the benefits and effectiveness of nicotine replacement therapy.

Nicorette aims to wean a smoker off nicotine dependence. It promises to work in as fast as 15 minutes as it fights seven withdrawal symptoms: anxiety, difficulty concentrating, depressed mood, insomnia, irritability, restlessness, and increased appetite.

Nicorette is available in Johnson & Johnson's e-pharmacy on Shopee and Lazada. Shoppers get to enjoy 10% off for a minimum spend of P500, with discount capped at P50.

SINGLIFE'S 3-IN-1 PROTECTION PLAN

Singlife has launched a 3-in-1 Protection Plan that promises to provide coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19, and accidents.

Plans start with P250,000 coverage per family member, for P79 a month per person.

The 3-in-1 Protection Plan has the following benefits: a cash allowance for hospital confinements due to dengue, COVID-19, and accidents; reimbursements for medical treatments for severe cases of dengue and COVID-19; and a lumpsum amount for disability and death due to accidents. These will be paid on top of any Philhealth or HMO benefit.

It is available in both individual and family plans at GInsure in GCash.

TELUS RAISES P1.3-M IN VIRTUAL FITNESS CHALLENGE

Handout

Telus International Philippines (TIP) recently held a Telus Days of Giving (TDOG) virtual fitness challenge, raising P1.3 million for organizations that help improve the lives of children, families, and their communities.

More than 3,500 team members participated in either a 360-minute Move Challenge or 42 km Run Challenge, monitoring their exercise activities using a fitness gadget or a mobile fitness app throughout the month of May.

TIP's efforts for this year's TDOG virtual fitness challenge were part of a larger regional initiative in the Asia Pacific.

Telus International team members collectively raised over $40,000, which will be given to World Vision Development Foundation, China Association of SOS Children's Villages, and SayTrees Environmental Trust.