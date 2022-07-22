MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DOGGY DAY OUT AT ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center is organizing a weekly meet-up for fur babies in all weekends of July.

Dogs can connect and romp with their breed-mates as well as enjoy treats and surprises at the Barkyard at Town Plaza.

Labradors, golden retrievers, huskies, and Belgian malinios can gather on July 23, while chihuahuas, beagles, pomeranians, and pugs can get together on July 30.

Pet-friendly treats will be given to the first 50 dogs per day from Wallflower Cafe and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Booths and freebies from Hello Furry PH, Nauts and Vectors Company Inc., True Value, Olive Company, and Dogs and the City will also be available, as well as a photo booth by UFOTO PH.

The event is free of charge, and anyone can join as long as their pet's breed is qualified for the scheduled date.

HOME AT LAST: PET ADOPTION DAY

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club (HPC) and animal welfare group Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) have collaborated for a series of activities and programs that would benefit the abused, abandoned, and neglected animals in the country, and at the same time reinforce the value of

responsible pet ownership.

These include Gift of Furever Home or the pet adoption program, Snip ‘en Snap or the free spay and neuter program, Pet Bakuna or the free anti-rabies vaccination drive, and Pet Konsulta or the free vet consultation program.

Through the The Gift of Furever Home, AKF rescue cats and dogs are given the chance to finally belong to a loving and caring family. Its second leg, dubbed Home at Last: Pet Adoption Day, is happening on July 23 at Robinsons Galleria.

The event will feature 10 shelter dogs, along with two shelter cats -- all sociable, healthy, and vaccinated. Interested adopters can follow AKF's and HPC's official Facebook pages for more details.

PDAX'S HIT AND WIN

Homegrown cryptocurrency exchange Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) has joined this year's CONQuest Gaming and Pop Culture Festival from July 23 to 24 at the SMX Convention Center.

Those who visit the PDAX booth can get the chance to win prizes and freebies, including top cryptocurrencies. They can play the Hit and Win game, take a selfie, sign-up for a PDAX account, and verify.

At stake are some PDAX merchandise and thousands worth of cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), and Smooth Love Potion (SLP), among others.

RED BULL'S DANCE YOUR STYLE PH FINALS

The national finals of the first major Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines competition is taking place at 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, at the BGC Amphitheatre.

Sixteen street dancers from different cities and provinces will compete, with the DJ spinning hits and mixes from various genres.

Unlike most street dance competitions, Red Bull Dance Your Style doesn't have a panel of dancers judging and voting for a winner. Instead, the winner of each battle is decided on a crowd vote.

The winner will represent the Philippines in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa this December.