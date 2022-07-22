Do you want to be the very best in Pokémon Unite?

Globe Telecom partnered with The Pokémon Company to launch the game's first-ever tournament in the Philippines, the Pokémon UNITE Philippines Open 2022.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena, a spin-off of the famous Japanese pocket monsters franchise.

The competition has a total prize pool of P1 million, with the champions taking home at least P500,000.

Interested Pinoy gamers must create a team with at least 5 members to participate.

Initially, the deadline for registration was July 25 but was extended until July 31.

Players may register for the tournament through this link: https://glbe.co/pokemonunitephopen

Gamers and Pokémon fans may also download and get free access to Pokémon Unite through Globe Prepaid’s Go+99 with GoPLAY.