Do you want to be the very best in Pokémon Unite?
Globe Telecom partnered with The Pokémon Company to launch the game's first-ever tournament in the Philippines, the Pokémon UNITE Philippines Open 2022.
Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena, a spin-off of the famous Japanese pocket monsters franchise.
The competition has a total prize pool of P1 million, with the champions taking home at least P500,000.
Interested Pinoy gamers must create a team with at least 5 members to participate.
Initially, the deadline for registration was July 25 but was extended until July 31.
Players may register for the tournament through this link: https://glbe.co/pokemonunitephopen
Gamers and Pokémon fans may also download and get free access to Pokémon Unite through Globe Prepaid’s Go+99 with GoPLAY.