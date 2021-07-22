Miriam Quiambao recalls challenges of giving birth to second 'miracle baby'

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao is grateful to have another "miracle baby" in her life as she recalled the experience of giving birth to her second child.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up gave birth to Ezekiel Isaiah last July 12, at the age of 46.

"It was a roller coaster of emotions as memories of my first CS came to mind. I was both excited and anxious at the same time. Some fears dared to creep at the back of my mind," she said in an Instagram post.

"Barely 4 hours of intermittent sleep per night, the pain of engorgement and my C-section, adjustments in the household are just some of the challenges to contend with," she added.

Quiambao went on to thank her husband, fellow inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto, her family and friends, as well as the medical team that attended to her.

She also mentioned how an album from a streaming platform helped her overcome the challenges of giving birth.

"Listening to the 'Childbirth In The Glory' album from Spotify helped me be grounded in His word and gave me the faith, the strength and the mindset as I prayed and believed God for a supernatural birth," Quiambao said.

She went on: "The doctors were kind enough to allow me to play the album inside the OR and whenever I felt anxious, a timely verse came out from the speakers which gave me renewed faith and strength to face the ordeal ahead."

Quiambao first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

Related video: