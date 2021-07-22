Michael Cinco, Furne Amato win fashion awards in Dubai

Michael Cinco (left) and Furne Amato. Photos from Instagram: @michaelcinco5, @furneamato

Michael Cinco and Furne Amato were among the big winners at the recently held EMIGALA Fashion Awards in Dubai.

In their respective social media pages, the Dubai-based Filipino designers shared their latest achievement with their followers.

Cinco received the Fashion Designer of the Year trophy, while Amato was recognized by the EMIGALA Fashion Awards as International Fashion Designer of the Year and Fashion Innovator.

In his post, Cinco said he is sharing his award with his team, family, and friends.

"I would also like to dedicate this award to some of my friends in the fashion industry who lost their lives in this pandemic, some people who lost hope, and living very tough and difficult lives right now," he said. "Thank you, Lord."

Amato, for his part, said he is "humbled and honored" to receive the award.

"Thank you, Dubai, for making all these couture dreams come true!" he said.

The EMIGALA Fashion Awards aims to highlight the cultural diversity in United Arab Emirates while "honoring distinctive people in the fashion industry," according to its website.

Trophies were given to designers, contributors, magazines, and celebrities for its first edition, which was held last July 14.

