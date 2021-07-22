Footwear brand FitFlop to be relaunched in PH in October

Handout

MANILA -- After marking its last day of operations in the Philippines last June, footwear brand FitFlop is set to be relaunched in the country later this year.

MAP Active Philippines is the new distributor of FitFlop in the country, taking over Primer Group.

Starting October, customers in the country can buy FitFlop's products in both physical and online stores.

Nine branches will reopen, including SM Pampanga, SM Cabanatuan, SM Bacolod, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Ayala Centrio, Ayala Abreeza, Trinoma, and Robinsons Place Manila.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with MAP Active to reinvigorate the FitFlop brand in the Philippines," Margaret Ma, FitFlop's general manager for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

"The Philippines remains an important market for FitFlop and we are absolutely committed to our customers in this region," she added.

FitFlop was first brought to the Philippines by Primer Group in 2007. The brand is known for offering stylish footwear with biomechanical technology for all-day comfort.

MAP Active Philippines, meanwhile, is a subsidiary of PT MAP Indonesia, a lifestyle retailer with more than 2,300 stores in the region.