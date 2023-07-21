Review roundup: What critics say about 'Here Lies Love'

"Here Lies Love," a musical about the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, has officially opened in New York City's Broadway Theater.

It features an all-Filipino cast led by Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos), and Conrad Rocamora (Ninoy Aquino), with a special appearance by Tony Award winner Lea Salonga as Aquino's mother Aurora.

Here's a roundup of reviews of "Here Lies Love":

DEADLINE

"As Imelda, Jacobs plays the ambitious, starry-eyed youth pleasantly enough, and does fine in conveying the latter stages of cynical corruption. But 'Here Lies Love' offers only a half-hearted stab at bridging the two chronological extremes of Imelda’s life, with little attempt at explaining the making of this particular political monster. Perhaps that’s why 'Here Lies Love,' for all its impressive confidence, feels a bit thin in afterthought. Maybe a musical needs a central character who can sing 'Why Don’t You Love Me?' without it coming off like an anthem to cluelessness."

THE DAILY BEAST

"'Here Lies Love' doesn’t just trivialize dictatorship and real-life horror — especially egregious given the political period we are living in — it also yawns arrogantly and lazily at history. Yes, the show looks and sounds distinctive. Yes, it’s admirable to try something new in a Broadway theater to engage a wide audience, but not at the expense at minimizing gravely consequential politics. There is really nothing to disco-dance about here. 'Here Lies Love' ends up feeling almost magnificently grotesque."

THE GUARDIAN

"With its reliance on catchy beats to liven up history, there are echoes of 'Hamilton' as well as 'Six,' the Broadway hit about Henry VIII’s wives that culminates in a long-awaited rise-from-your-seats dance party. But 'Here Lies Love,' which melds dirty dancing with dirty politics, rouses audience members from the jump."

THE NEW YORK POST

"Still, even if 'Here Lies Love' doesn't reach the emotional highs of 'Evita' (one reason it can’t is that, unlike Eva Peron, Marcos is alive and well and with a son, Bongbong, who's the current president of the Philippines), it's a ravishing sensory experience unlike any other. You'll walk out at the end with no changed opinion of Imelda Marcos, but instead with your eyes opened about the endless possibilities for Broadway theaters."

THE NEW YORK TIMES

"In any case, on Broadway, it’s not until the gorgeous last song, 'God Draws Straight,' that the material matches the movement in a way that reaches the balcony. Led by Moses Villarama, and based on comments by eyewitnesses to the peaceful 1986 revolution, it acknowledges the moral superiority of its real heroes — the Philippine people — in the only way a musical can: by giving it beautiful voice. Finally, it’s OK to applaud."

TIMEOUT

"Byrne and Timbers’s musical has even deeper resonance today than it did in its Off Broadway incarnation. Eva Perón had the good public-relations sense to die young, but Imelda is alive and kicking up her many shoes at the age of 94; she has survived disgrace to see the Marcos dynasty rejuvenated in the Philippines, where her son Bongbong became President last year. Our complicity with such cycles of populist fervor — whether, depending on your ticket, as spectators from a safe distance or as extras in a mob scene — is the loudly beating heart of 'Here Lies Love,' a party that hides a mordant critique of civilization and its discotheques."

VARIETY

"The ingenuity that Bryne demonstrated in 'American Utopia,' an astute compilation of existing hits into a treatise on democracy, is unevenly expressed here. Though their dynamic musicianship is undeniable, it’s hardly clear what the creators make of the Marcos’ fraught legacy."