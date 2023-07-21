MANILA -- Here are two events that you can check out this weekend.

ASIAN NIGHT MARKET

Circuit Makati has partnered with Mercato Centrale to host an Asian night market from July 21 to 23, from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight.

The three-day food festival, which celebrates Circuit Makati's 10th year, will feature authentic and fusion fare from the Philippines and other Asian countries such as Thailand, Japan, China, and Korea.

Some of the stalls include Som’s Noodle House, House of Sushi, Daily Blend Takoyaki, K-Pop, Dimsum Love, Taiwan Eats, Godswin Japanese Rice Bowls, and Grub StrEat.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations on Asian cuisine, as well as busker performances.

INTERNATIONAL CHORAL FESTIVAL

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine Madrigal Singers, has brought back the Andrea O. Veneracion (AOV) International Choral Festival.

The event kicked off on Thursday, July 20, and will run until July 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

AOV is named after the founder of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers, the late National Artist for Music Andrea O. Veneracion. The choral competition features 22 choirs competing in the Folk Song, Equal Voices, and Mixed Choir categories.

The Folk Song competition will commence at 5:30 p.m. on July 21. This will be followed by the Equal Voices and Mixed Choir competitions on July 22 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. Tickets for these three competitions are priced at P300.

At 3 p.m. on July 23, the Philippine Madrigal Singers will have a gala concert, with ticket prices ranging from P300 to P1,500. The closing and awarding ceremonies will be held on the same day at 6 p.m., and will be open to the public for free.

Tickets are available at TicketWorld, with more details about the festival on AOV's social media accounts.