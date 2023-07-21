Coffee brewing enthusiasts hold grand eyeball

Rosario Juan with Coffee Home Brewers members at an informal eyeball at Commune in Poblacion, Makati

MANILA -- The Coffee Home Brewers (CHB) Facebook group celebrates all things coffee at its first-ever face-to-face eyeball.

Rosario Juan, the group’s founder who is also the owner and founder of popular Poblacion coffee shop Commune, was a member of several online groups but none were devoted to coffee. She decided to put up her own back in December 2019 just for family and friends to talk and geek out about coffee.

It was during the pandemic when CHB really took off as everyone was stuck at home and all cafes were closed down. People had to brew their own coffee at home and those who couldn’t brew had to learn.

The group became a space where people went to know where to buy coffee and learn how to best prepare it. The coffee aficionados in the know ended up inviting newbies to the group to learn. Posts that pointed people to roasters and coffee bean stores went viral and translated to the explosive growth of the group.

Today, it’s a lively caffeinated group with around 55,000 members from the Philippines and all over the world. The group even has special days of the week like Trade Tuesdays, where members get to buy, sell, and “brewdol” each other with beans and equipment.

The group was recently selected to take part in the Meta Accelerator Program. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, chose CHB from thousands of applications worldwide and will provide guidance on how to make the community grow and become sustainable.

One of the outputs Juan had to make was a community engagement program and having more face-to-face events was one of the priorities.

CHB has been holding virtual sessions over Zoom and small pocket brewing sessions where real friendships were born. But there never was a grand CHB-sponsored event where members got to meet each other.

Besides having booths selling beans, coffee, and equipment, Juan and the group’s administrators wanted to make this the largest free education event. There will be a main stage for talks with topics for the general public like the basics of brewing, espresso, coffee roasting, and even coffee photography for aspiring content creators.

For those thinking of putting up their own coffee shop, panels will be headlined by café owners who set up their businesses during the pandemic that are still going strong.

As with the virtual group, new coffee brewers are encouraged to ask intermediate questions from their fellow members, but this time, IRL and face to face.

Attendees are advised to bring their own coffee cups. CHB members and coffee roasters will be at the venue brewing coffee for visitors to sample.

The Coffee Home Brewers Grand Eyeball will be held at Tastemakers on Paseo de Roxas in Makati from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 22 and 23. Admission is free.