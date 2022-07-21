Edgardo Lantin and Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria open 'The Edgardo Lantin Art Exhibit' at the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

The paintings of multi-awarded portrait artist Edgardo Lantin will be greeting visitors at the lobby of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver from July to August.

"It was nice and exciting to exhibit dito sa Philippine Consulate, to show some of my works from the Philippines and Canada," Lantin said.

Lantin, a realist painter, said his work is inspired by the works of great artists like Juan Luna and Fernando Amorsolo. He shared that he prefers the style of realism because the message is not lost on the beholder.

"So easy to understand realism but there’s a complexity in how to organize a painting, a realist painting. It is just not copying a scene or anything but there’s a lot of elements involved in creating a realistic painting."

Lantin has done the portraits of both former presidents Cory Aquino and her son, Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III. Both works are displayed in Malacañang. He was also commissioned to do various works for famous families and corporations in the Philippines.

"I just did a portrait of Henry Sy and Hans Sy and I painted eight portraits from Chinabank. That was two years ago. So even during the pandemic, I’m lucky to have some work," Lantin noted.

In Canada, among Lantin's notable works are the portraits of Dr. James McEwen, inventor of the tourniquet system in surgery and Canadian lumber magnate and philanthropist Whitford Julian Vandusen.

"Hauling Fish" by Edgardo Lantin

But despite his portraits of many affluent clients, Lantin’s favorite painting does not convey wealth. Instead, the painting titled 'Hauling Fish' shows humble fisherfolk doing their everyday job in a fish port. Lantin said the artwork is inspired by Juan Luna's masterpiece 'Spoliarium' where the eye is drawn to the movement of a gladiator being dragged across the painting. He said he will never sell his personal favorite painting.

"Frozen in time na yan. This is my collection now... I still enjoy looking at the painting because hindi na mababalik yan eh. Iba na yung panahon diyan eh.

(That’s frozen in time. This is my collection now... I still enjoy looking at the painting because you can no longer bring back that time. That period was different.)

Lantin, who used to work as a graphic artist when he first came to Vancouver, urges young artists to never give up on their passion.

"I started from scratch, too and it’s like your passion: you have to be passionate of what you’re doing, and obsession sometimes, but eventually, you would get there if you work hard."

This marks the first time that the Vancouver-based artist is holding a solo exhibit on the invitation of Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria.