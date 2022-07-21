MANILA -- It's been nearly a year since Dominique Cojuangco got engaged to her schoolmate and fellow entrepreneur, Michael Hearn.

But the daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco does not see the need to rush their wedding preparations.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Cojuangco admitted that she is not as excited about weddings, as compared to most people.

"We're not in a hurry. In fact, I never dreamed of a wedding even as a child," she said. "My parents never had a wedding. They aren't married, but I think that engraved in me that it's not about the wedding at all, but it's about my marriage."

"I think it was more about like what I wanted out of a relationship," she added.

According to Cojuangco, she and Hearn have already settled on a wedding date and location, as well as the suppliers.

She said they are taking their time working on the other details of their big day.

"Luckily for Michael, both of us shared a non-negotiable of having good food and alcohol at the wedding," she said. Her fiance owns the cocktail bar Run Rabbit Run in Poblacion, where they got engaged.

Cojuangco and Hearn have been in a relationship for nearly four years. They are also business partners as the co-founders of the beauty e-commerce community The Collective.

"I felt that here in the Philippines, beauty was mostly marketed in a way where there's this cookie-cutter look and lifestyle -- at least it used to be," she said.

"I feel like there are so many beauty brands now being born within our country that are pushing boundaries, but I didn't feel like there was a website that allowed for a curation of going outside the box and allowing people to feel like they were included or like they were represented," she added.