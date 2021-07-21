Xian Lim, Winwyn Marquez to co-host Miss World Philippines 2021

Xian Lim (left) and Winwyn Marquez are among the hosts of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant. Photos from Instagram: @xianlimm and @teresitassen

MANILA -- Xian Lim is returning on stage as a pageant host, this time for Miss World Philippines 2021.

The actor will join Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez in hosting the national competition, which will be held on July 25 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

Also part of the show, which will be streamed online, are host RJ Ledesma and beauty queens Alyssa Muhlach and Cynthia Thomalla.

The Philippines has only one Miss World crown, after actress Megan Young won in 2013.

This year's Miss World Philippines pageant will also send representatives to Miss Supranational, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco International, Miss Eco Teen International, and Miss Multinational. It also has the Miss Philippines Tourism crown.

Lim has made a name as a pageant host after his stints at Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Grand International.

