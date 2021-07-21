WATCH: Janine Tugonon, MJ Lastimosa share thoughts about Miss Universe PH, Bb. Pilipinas

Former beauty queens Janine Tugonon (left) and MJ Lastimosa. Photos from Instagram: @tugononjanine, @mj_lastimosa

MANILA -- Janine Tugonon and MJ Lastimosa had an Instagram live chat on Tuesday, with the former beauty queens sharing their thoughts about the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines competition as well as the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Addressing questions from their fans, Tugonon said she has yet to see the complete list of 100 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021, but she believes that it is going to be "a very interesting competition."

She was also asked to comment on two familiar faces who are part of this year's batch -- actress Kisses Delavin and "Asia's Next Top Model" Maureen Wroblewitz.

"I honestly haven't checked Kisses yet, pero Maureen, I've seen her photos and she's very pretty. Very Filipina," Tugonon said.

"I have to check her (Delavin's) Instagram," she added.

Lastimosa, for her part, cited the added pressure experienced by popular candidates.

"I think the challenge 'pag medyo may pangalan ka na is the pressure kasi may fan base ka. So may pressure from your fans na manalo," she said, admitting that she was able to move at her own pace when she competed in 2014 as she was not a well-known candidate.

As to the former Miss Universe Philippines candidates that she hopes to see on stage again, Tugonon cited finalist Alaiza Malinao and first runner-up Bella Ysmael.

"I actually really like Bella's beauty," she said.

Lastimosa agreed, saying, "Oo, dapat si Bella sumali ulit."

As for the recently concluded Bb. Pilipinas pageant, Tugonon heaped praise on Hannah Arnold, who will represent the country in Miss International 2021.

"She's very pretty and very for Miss International talaga 'yung beauty niya. I have high hopes that she's going to win," she said, admitting that she has yet to check out the other titleholders.

The two former beauty queens also shared their insights about Boy Abunda's tricky question during the competition.

"Pilit nilang tinatanong 'yung kay Tito Boy," Tugonon said. "I agree with MJ's answer na it's okay to not be okay when you're hurt, when you lost someone, or when someone hurt you. I think it's not okay to not be okay..."

"To linger on that feeling," Lastimosa added, finishing Tugonon's sentence. "Basta for me, hindi okay na forever kang hindi okay, di ba?"

To which Tugonon replied: "You have to stand up and move on with your life."

Tugonon and Lastimosa both represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant. Tugonon was proclaimed first runner-up to Olivia Culpo of the United States, while Lastimosa finished in the Top 10.

They also both served as judges in the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant last year.

