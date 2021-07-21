Missing Japan? Check out these free virtual tours of Tokyo Olympic venues

Handout

MANILA -- Airbnb has partnered with the Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center to give the public a closer look at the venues and cities featured in this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The digital travel platform is offering 20 free online experiences hosted by Japanese volunteers starting later this month.

These include a virtual tour of Olympic stadiums, a river cruise along the Tokyo waterfront, and a night walk at the Yokohama Bay area, among others.

The online experiences are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the Airbnb website.

Airbnb is also working with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee to offer a lineup of virtual events hosted by both competing and retired sporting heroes.

For a fee, users around the world can join online sessions with basketball legends Scottie Pippen and Larry Bird, drills from runner and eight-time Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper, a post-Games debrief with Olympic triathlon silver medalist Jonny Brownlee, conversations with Tongan flag bearer and UNICEF ambassador Pita Taufatofua, and chats with Syrian Olympic swimmer and UNHCR goodwill ambassador Yusra Mardini.

