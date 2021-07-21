LOOK: Test screening held at newly restored Metropolitan Theater

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) held a test screening for the Metropolitan Theater on Tuesday as part of its preparations to reopen this year.

Films screened at the newly restored theater include "Maynila: Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag" by National Artist Lino Brocka, "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral" by Jerrold Tarog), and "Ang Larawan" by Loi Arcenas.

The NCCA also held a blessing ceremony for the Met, led by Kalookan bishop and incoming Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David.

Present at the event were representatives from NCCA, Film Academy of the Philippines, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and Philippine Film Archive.

Early this year, the NCCA announced that the Met is set to reopen this 2021, 25 years since its closure back in 1996.

It was back in 2015 when the NCCA purchased the Met from the Government Service Insurance System and started its rehabilitation.

