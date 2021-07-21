‘Hello, universe!’ What Kisses said after inclusion as Miss Universe PH candidate

MANILA — Kisses Delavin expressed gratitude to her supporters as well as pageant fans on Wednesday, after she was announced as among the candidates in the 2021 edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

On Instagram, the former Kapamilya actress shared a video of her doing her “pasarela,” or pageant walk.

In its caption, she wrote: “Hello Universe! Life updates: I’ll get to enjoy the small joys in life like heels and pretty dresses again at the Miss Universe Philippines!”

“Salamat po Kissables and pageant fans and Filipinos sa lahat ng pagmamahal at pagsuporta! Samahan niyo po ako sa journey ko sa #MissUniversePhilippines!”

Delavin is no stranger to pageantry, having won Miss Teen Masbate in 2013 and Miss Kaogma in 2016, before she entered showbiz via ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Delavin’s foray in a national-level pageant was formalized Tuesday with her inclusion in list of the top 100 candidates in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

Other familiar names in the list include “Asia’s Next Top Model” winner Maureen Wroblewitz, Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, and Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and returning Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello.

The top 100 will be trimmed gradually in the coming weeks, through various preliminary rounds, including public voting, panel deliberations, and live interviews.

The final 30 will then compete on the coronation night on September 25, with one of them succeeding Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

The national winner will represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held in December in Eilat, Israel.