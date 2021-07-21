Art in the Park returns for second run to mark 15th anniversary

Handout

MANILA -- After a successful run last February, Art in the Park is returning for a second edition as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.

The country's affordable art fair will be held online once more from July 25 to August 1 on the Art in the Park website. It will feature over 10,000 artworks from 62 galleries, four special exhibits, and online activities.

The lineup of participants for the upcoming event, dubbed Art in the Park Online 2021 Special Edition, include:

- Altro Mondo Gallery

- Ang I.n.K.

- Archivo 1984

- Arnold Art Collection

- ArtBeat Collective

- Artepintura Gallery

- Artery Art Space

- ART for Space Gallery

- ART LAB: Atelier Cesare & Jean Marie Syjuco

- ArtPAPER

- Art Toys PH

- Art Underground

- Art Verite Gallery

- Association of Pinoyprintmakers

- Authenticity Zero Collective

- Avellana Art Gallery

- Boston Art Gallery

- Cevio Art Haus

- Cornerstone Pottery: EJ Espiritu

- District Gallery

- FA Gallery

- Far Eastern University

- Galeria de las Islas

- Galerie Anna

- Galerie Artes

- Galerie Stephanie

- Good on Paper

- ILCP Art Space

- Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn

- J Studio

- KASIBULAN: Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan

- Kulay Art Group

- Limbo

- Los Nuevos Conquistadores

- MAG

- Manila Collage Collective

- Modeka Art

- MONO8 Gallery

- Museum Foundation of the Philippines

- Nineveh Artspace

- Neal Oshima Photography

- Orange Project

- Parokyano ng Malabon

- Qube Gallery

- Resurrection Furniture and Found Objects Gallery

- Sagada Pottery

- Sheerjoy

- Shelter Fund

- Sierra Madre Gallery

- Space Encounters

- TUP-CAFA Fine Arts Department

- The Mighty Bhutens

- The Photography Zone

- The Thursday Group

- Tin-Aw

- UP College of Fine Arts

- Village Art Gallery

- Vinyl on Vinyl

- VMeme Contemporary Art Gallery

- Ysobel Art Gallery

- White Walls Gallery

All artworks will be priced at P70,000 and below for the 15th anniversary edition of Art in the Park, which will continue to benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of its projects for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

Special exhibits and events include "Gridlock," which features canvas paintings by Antipas Delotavo; Globe Platinum Hour with Leeroy New and Anna Bautista; kiddie sessions with Robert Alejandro; and "Adrift," which showcases threadwork by Eugenia Alcaide.

Related video: