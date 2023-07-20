LOOK: Catriona Gray, Sam Milby get cozy in New York

Beauty queen Catriona Gray and her fiance Sam Milby have spread love at Times Square in New York City recently.

The Miss Universe 2018 shared some snaps of their visit in the popular city in the United States, including a cozy photo in the iconic square in NY.

“New York minute,” she wrote in the caption.

The two are in the US for the Cornerstone All Star Concert tour. They have recently performed together on stage in Temecula.

“Thank you Temecula, USA! Being a part of this line up has been such an amazing experience... can't wait for the next...Thank you to my @cornerstone family and @berceenterprises for the opportunity,” she said in another post.

“And to my love @samuelmilby, who always goes out of his way to build me up when I'm feeling nervous or am doubting myself. I love you.”

The couple will also have a concert in Hawaii on July 22 where they will be joined by Inigo Pascual and Zephanie Dimaranan.

It was in February when Gray and Milby announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."

