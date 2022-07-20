Young Filipino designer set to launch own fashion label

Ellis Co. Handout

MANILA -- A young Filipino designer hopes to redefine fashion as he launches his own clothing label later this month.

Ellis Co, 21, will unveil the debut collection under his fashion label Archives on July 27 at Whitespace Manila in Makati City.

In making the pieces from the collection, dubbed "Memoirs of the Future," Co took influences from Brutalist architectural style from the '50s and '60s, as well as New Brutalism from Berlin and Copenhagen.

"I chose the brand name Archives because the clothes that I design are timeless and lasting pieces, and in itself, a collection of historical records," he said in a statement.

"When I design, I’m very focused on the silhouette, how the shape looks, how the piece drops on the body, especially, the minor details," he added.

"Basically, I’m trying to make something that hasn't been done yet but is still familiar. I try to find the familiarity in the unfamiliar."

Co started designing shirts and selling shoes at the age of 16. He established two fashion brands prior to Archives while working for his family's real estate and construction company.

Apart from his fashion endeavors, he is also a music producer, rapper, and lyricist.

In Archives, Co is joined by visual artist Reika Mayani, who serves as creative director. Mayani has worked with local artists such as James Reid and Ace Banzuelo.