MANILA -- Maggie Wilson has secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her estranged husband, Victor Consunji, and his company following the latter's recent attempt to "padlock" her rented home in Taguig.

The former beauty queen was able to get a TRO for 72 hours or three days from a Taguig court, as seen in a document obtained by ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

Consunji, his company Victor Consunji Development Corp., and "all other persons acting on their behalf" were named as respondents.

The attempt to "forcibly evict" Wilson and cutting off electricity in her rented property did not sit well with the court, which pointed out that "there are existing remedies that are available to the defendants under the law."

It added that the lease contract "should be respected by the parties."

Below is a video of the incident, as shared by Wilson on Instagram:

Wilson, for her part, took to social media to share the good news. "After six days of no power. Thank you to the court and justice system of the Philippines," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

"And thank you to my lawyers," added the model and host, who is represented by Divina Law.

It was in September last year when Wilson announced her split with Consunji, her husband of 11 years. They have a 10-year-old son named Connor.

Consunji recently filed adultery cases against Wilson and her rumored boyfriend, Thai-British businessman Tim Connor.

