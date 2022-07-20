Home Buddies founder launches travel-themed community

Home Buddies founder Frances Lim Cabatuando. Handout

MANILA -- The founder of the popular Facebook group Home Buddies has created a new community that focuses on travel.

Frances Lim Cabatuando recently introduced Home Buddies Hangouts, which is seen to give local tourism a boost as it shines a spotlight on accommodations and destinations.

"From merely being a home enthusiasts group, Home Buddies has become one of Filipinos' go-to sources for authentic finds and reviews. Since we've been successful in helping Filipinos navigate the pandemic home improvement era, we believe there’s a role for us to play in helping them enter this revenge travel phase," she said in a statement.

"The goal of Home Buddies Hangouts is to inspire better vacations, with strong focus on better accommodations. Because we believe that the best trip is a well-rested one," she added.

Since its soft launch last April, Home Buddies Hangouts has gained 20,000 members.

Cabatuando said they have also given out two overnight stays, and is looking forward to doing more as the community grows.

"This idea has been brewing at the back of my mind. I always knew I'd expand to Hangouts because I personally enjoy traveling and I'm seeing the sentiments of people about missing travel. I just needed to find the perfect timing, and now seems to be it." she said.



Home Buddies, which was born during the pandemic, currently boasts of 3 million members.

It was awarded over $80,000 in funding from Meta's Facebook’s 2021 Community Accelerator Program.