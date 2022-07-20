A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on November 18, 2021. Roslan Rahman, AFP/File

MANILA -- The most popular destination for Filipino travelers right now is just a short flight away.

Citing booking data from May to August 2022, Agoda said Singapore is the top international destination for travelers from the Philippines.

This is followed by Thailand, United States, Malaysia, and France.

On the other hand, Manila, Cebu, Boracay, Baguio, and Bohol emerged as Filipinos' top domestic travel destinations.

Bangkok, Thailand is most popular destination among Agoda's users globally. At second place is Jeju Island (South Korea), followed by Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia), and Pattaya (Thailand).

Manila made it to the ninth spot, followed by Penang (Malaysia), Hong Kong, Busan (South Korea), Osaka (Japan), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), and Taichung (Taiwan).



"Worldwide, we are seeing international travel coming back this year as travel restrictions have eased, proving people have been looking forward to traveling internationally again for the past two years," Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said in a statement.

"Travelers are making the most of it and are keen to visit both domestic and international destinations in Asia," he added.

Below are more findings from Agoda:

- Bangkok is the top destination in Asia Pacific for travelers from both the United States and the United Kingdom, and ranks in the top three spots globally for all regions.

- American travelers' top three Asia Pacific destinations are Bangkok, Manila, and Tokyo.

- Indian travelers are looking forward to revisiting Thailand the most, followed by Indonesia, Singapore, France, and Switzerland.

- Singaporeans are visiting neighboring Malaysia the most, followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

- Australians are the biggest international travelers to Bali, followed by Singaporeans, Koreans, and Indians.