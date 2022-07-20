MANILA -- Slater Young and his wife Kryz Uy turned to social media on Tuesday night to share that their second child underwent a successful surgery.

The couple shared the good news through their shared post on Instagram, as they uploaded snaps of them and their youngest child, Sevi.

"Snaps from the weekend with our little warrior. Thank you Lord and all of Sevi’s doctors and care givers for the successful surgery and to the skyfam for the prayers and well wishes. Our brave little boy is recovering well," Uy shared.

In a vlog uploaded last Sunday, Uy revealed that their baby has inguinal hernia and needed to be operated on immediately.

Young and Uy announced the birth of their baby through a YouTube vlog published last May.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020.