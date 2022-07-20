Adobo, barbecue showcased in Bali food festival

(Left to right) Philippine delegates Bea Crisostomo, Ige Ramos, and Jed Doble at the Ubud Food Festival in Bali. Photo by Fauzy Chaniago/Handout

Filipino dishes were showcased in a recently concluded food festival in Bali, Indonesia.

Adobo and Filipino-style barbecue took the spotlight at the Ubud Food Festival, a three-day culinary event in late June that included masterclasses, cooking demos, and food tours, among others.

The Philippine delegation included food history writer Ige Ramos, mixologist Kalel Demetrio, entrepreneur Bea Crisostomo, foodie Celina Agaton, and Jakarta-based food writer Jed Doble. Also part of the festival was the homegrown condiments brand Mama Sita.

Ramos highlighted chicken barbecue and adobo in the talk "Filipino Food Fighters" and the cooking demo "An Array of Adobo."

More conversations with the participants ensued over small servings of three types of adobo: classic chicken adobo, adobo sa dilaw (with turmeric), and pork adobo with Java sauce and atchara.

Ubud Food Festival was founded in Indonesia in 2015. The event aims to gather food lovers and experts to appreciate heritage cuisine.