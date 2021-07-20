Tulong-tulong sa Taal: ABS-CBN Foundation provides relief to over 3,900 families

Bayanihan spirit shines as ABS-CBN Foundation continues to provide relief operations to families affected by the activity of Taal Volcano.

With support from donors, ABS-CBN Foundation said it has provided relief to 3,979 families in evacuation centers in the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel, Tanauan, Balete, and Nasugbu.

The public service campaign called "Tulong-Tulong sa Taal" brings together the efforts of ABS-CBN from relief operations to delivery in evacuation centers through the help of employees, artists, programs, and subsidiaries.

"Taos-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nakiisa na at patuloy na nakikiisa sa amin sa #TulongTulongsaTaal," said ABS-CBN Foundation COO Jun Dungo.

Dungo said the foundation has also provided N95 masks, alcohol, and vitamins to Taal frontline workers.

"Wala tayong pagsubok na hindi malalampasan basta't tayo'y magtutulungan at magmamalasakit. Patuloy nating ipagdasal ang ating mga kababayan na lubhang naapektuhan ng Taal Volcano," he added.

ABS-CBN Foundation is still accepting in-kind and cash donations for Taal evacuees. For more details, follow ABS-CBN Foundation on Facebook.