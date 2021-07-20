TikToker Ayn Bernos, at 5-foot-3, fulfills dream as she qualifies for Miss Universe PH

Photo from Ayn Bernos' Instagram account

MANILA -- Right after the Miss Universe Philippines organization announced about the no height requirement on the next search, content creator Ayn Bernos, who proudly stands 5-foot-3, dropped everything and sent her application immediately -- fulfilling her life-long dream of joining a major beauty pageant.

Bernos, a known creator on TikTok, is one of the 100 beauties who made it to the initial cut of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

On her Instagram account, Bernos recalled how she used to watch beauty pageants and be mesmerized by queens at a young age.

“I am officially a Miss Universe Philippines delegate and I'm so proud to be able to say that. It feels so surreal,” she said.

“But this has been many, many years in the making. When I was a kid, I would always stay up late to watch major pageants. I looked up to these beauty queens. I have so much respect for them. I love them so much and I've always wanted to be like them,” Bernos added.

But the 26-year-old hopeful was well aware that she falls short of the traditional height standard of beauty pageants, making her dream almost impossible.

“As a pageant fan, I also knew that I was not qualified. But because I am a fighter and I am a dreamer, I promised myself that the moment I could apply, I would apply,” she quipped.

“And so a couple of months ago when Miss Universe Philippines announced that they would be opening the application to everybody. No height requirements. Magic words for me, I applied on the spot.”

In her own words, the Universe listened to her prayers.

“Nangarap ako. Kumapit ako. At noong nagkaroon ng pagkakataon, nagpakita ako,” Bernos said in the caption.

Bernos went on to thank everyone who sent her congratulatory messages and well wishes, assuring them that she is serious about joining Miss Universe Philippines.

“I am here to fulfill a promise that I made myself. Many years ago, I promised young Ayn that I would try if I could. And so I'm here today. And so every young girl out there who dares to dream, it's possible,” she closed.

On Monday, MUP released the 100 delegates who are in the running to be the successor of reigning queen, Rabiya Mateo.

Aside from Bernos, Star Magic artist Maureen Wroblewitz and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin also made the initial cut.

Familiar names in the top 100 also include Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and returning Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello.