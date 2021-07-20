SummaSablay: 29 students set to graduate with highest honors in UP Diliman

MANILA – Twenty nine students are set to graduate with the highest Latin honors at the University of the Philippines (UP) Dilman this coming Sunday, July 25.

With the theme “Kanlungan,” the graduation rites will be the second ceremony in the century-long history of the university to be done virtually because of the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on its Facebook page on Monday, UP Diliman introduced its 29 summa cum laude graduates from various colleges of the university.

They are the following:

1. John Virgilio Banda Afable Jr. — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

2. Carmela Maria Pascua Berba — Bachelor of Science in Biology

3. Sabrina Nicole Tejano Blanco — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

4. Anton Raphael Santiago Cabalza — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

5. Jian Lorenzo Gopez Chan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

6. Eunice Valeri Li Chua — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy

7. Gabrielle Marie Limpe Chungunco — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

8. Kate Allison Sy Co — Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

9. Julia Bernadette Lim Edralin — Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

10. Micaela Neslin Zacarias Fadriquela — Bachelor of Science in Psychology

11. Kobi Christian Sy Go — Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

12. Stephanie Nicole Ong Go — Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics

13. Spencer Shaun So Keh — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy

14. Alyssa Nicole Manrique Loveres — Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy

15. Maria Margarita Reyes Magbuhos — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

16. Michelle Mariel Chua Mariposa — Bachelor of Music in Voice

17. Maria Andrea Squido Onglao — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

18. Nathan Joseph Puno Oranga — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy

19. Chynna Therese Nicole De Pano Reyes — Bachelor of Science in Psychology

20. Kimberly Joy Reginaldo Sanchez — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

21. Anna Beatrice Bulalacao Sancio — Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communication

22. Francesca Anais Young Siasoyco — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

23. Elaine Co Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

24. Gene Audrey Uy Tan — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

25. Trenton Lao Tan — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy

26. Francesca Louise Coseip Villanueva — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

27. David Martyn Regilme Vinluan — Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

28. Filbert Heinrich Tiu Wee — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

29. Nerice Athalia Chiang Yu — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy

This year’s University Graduation ceremony will be streamed via the Facebook page and YouTube channel of UP Diliman.

Just last week, the country’s premier state university released the results of applications for college admission for Academic Year 2021 to 2022.

Due to the pandemic, this year's admission process was conducted without the UPCAT, one of the toughest college entrance exams taken by over 100,000 applicants annually.

Instead, the state university assessed applicants based on their high school records.