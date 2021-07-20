Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez visit 'Crash Landing on You' location in Switzerland

Sarah Lahbati is currently on a vacation with her family in Switzerland and she did not let this opportunity pass without visiting one of shooting locations of the Korean drama “Crash Landing on You” (CLOY).

A self-confessed fan of the hit series, Lahbati said her husband Richard Gutierrez literally “had no choice but to tag along in making my CLOY dream come true.”

“Literally got lost many times today trying to look for this breathtaking view here in @interlaken,” she wrote.

“We finally found this place,” she added as she shared a picture of her and Gutierrez by the landing stage where Captain Ri played the piano in the series.

Apparently, it is located on the southern shores of Lake Brienz in Switzerland.

“Crash Landing on You” follows the story of a beautiful heiress to a South Korean business empire who accidentally lands in North Korea while paragliding. There, she is rescued by a military officer and the two fall in love.

It stars South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who became a real life couple after working on the smash hit.

The 16-episode South Korean drama drew many Filipino fans, especially during the pandemic lockdowns. A local telecommunications company even signed up Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin as endorsers.