Michael Cinco gives a peek at his fall-winter 2021 collection in Milan shoot

Courtesy: Juan Padilla

With the majestic Duomo Cathedral as background, Michael Cinco’s fall-winter collection appears whimsical and particular, like the spires and marble figures illuminated by the rays of the sun. His four-piece collection offers a spectacle of extraordinary and unique beauty.

The world-famous fashion designer will also visit Venice to complete the photo shoot. When we think of Venice, we also think of the golden hour. The gold color shines in the enchanting little streets and passageways, canals, and most iconic corners of the city.

Cinco’s couture dresses with romantic and refined silhouettes and his bespoke and exquisitely tailored black suites have the "Renaissance effect" or expression of excellence in Italian style.

His passion is transmitted to his extravagant collection but also during photo and video shoots and collaborations with other talented Filipinos.

Courtesy: Juan Padilla

The established designer worked with Chona Bacaoco, founder and talent consultant of MM Milan, the brand and modeling agency that also produced the fall-winter collection photo shoot for Cinco.

“He is incredible, very, very humble. Now he’s here in Milan with his fall-winter collection along with international talents. He is very supportive to us Filipinos here. He made sure that he highlights us, he supports us. He is like the one and only,” said Bacaoco.

Photographer Juan Padilla was grateful for the experience of working with Cinco. He described the designer as soft-spoken, kind, hands-on, and very professional.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. I never imagined that I would be able to work with Michael Cinco. It is a dream for every photographer to photograph his amazing creations and I am humbled and honored,” said Padilla.

Before Cinco flew to Italy, he launched his first kids and teens wear in Dubai in collaboration with Bacaoco’s global talents. Models from the US, Romania, and Dubai were chosen to wear Cinco’s luxurious creations in a magical and breathtaking setting.

Cinco is set to stage a fashion show in Paris this year also in partnership with Bacaoco and MM Milano.