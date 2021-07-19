Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz vying for Miss Universe PH crown

Kisses Delavin and Maureen Wroblewitz are among the top 100 candidates in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @kissesdelavin, @mauwrob

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin and Star Magic artist Maureen Wroblewitz are among the 100 beauties in the running as the next Miss Universe Philippines.

Delavin and Wroblewitz were among the last batch of official delegates revealed on Monday by the namesake organization.

Delavin is no stranger to pageantry, having won Miss Teen Masbate in 2013 and Miss Kaogma in 2016, before she entered showbiz via ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Wroblewitz, meanwhile, rose to international popularity as the first Filipino winner of “Asia’s Next Top Model” in 2017.

Familiar names in the top 100 are Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, and Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and returning Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello.

The top 100 will be trimmed gradually in the coming weeks, through various preliminary rounds, including public voting, panel deliberations, and live interviews.

The final 30 will then compete on the coronation night, with one of them succeeding Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.