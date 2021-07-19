Catriona Gray, Sam Milby introduce new ‘family member’

MANILA — Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby have taken a new step in their relationship: jointly caring for a young “family member.”

On their respective Instagram accounts, Gray and Milby shared photos of a puppy Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, whom they have named Bailey.

“Welcome to the family little boop,” Gray captioned her set of photos of Bailey.

Similarly, Milby referred to Bailey as “the newest member of the family.”

Gray has another dog of the same breed, Theo, whom she has been caring for for more than a year.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

While they have since become open about their relationship, they rarely share updates about each other on social media, save for special occasions.