Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel during the launch of M*U Beverage. Handout

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is going beyond pageantry by offering its own line of drinks.

M*U Beverage was recently launched in Bangkok, Thailand, with the event attended by reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel and other beauty queens.

The new venture includes five flavored low-calorie, zero-caffeine drinks. Among these is Happy, a raspberry and mint-flavored beverage with vitamin B complex and magnesium.

Also available is the natural alkaline water called M*U NØR, which is sourced from Iceland.

"The Miss Universe brand is universal – forever evolving beyond the limits of our imagination. M*U Beverage is the first Miss Universe branded product line that espouses our original values: empowering women to realize their ambition and build self-confidence as a catalyst for future success," Anne Jakrajutatip, owner of MUO and chief executive of JKN Global Group, said in a statement.

After its launch in Thailand, M*U Beverage will be made available globally by the end of the year.

Jakrajutatip first mentioned plans of offering Miss Universe-branded merchandise when she acquired MUO last year.

Plans to grow the business in "untapped markets" such as Asia were also mentioned.