LOOK: PH, Vietnam beauty queens in one magazine cover

The Philippines' Catriona Gray and Angelia Ong are once again featured in a magazine cover together with two of Vietnam's beauty queens.

Gray, the country's fourth Miss Universe titleholder, shared photos from their shoot for the July 2023 issue of Gmaro Magazine on Tuesday.

She posed with Ong, who won the Miss Earth crown in 2015; and Vietnamese Miss Universe representatives H'Hen Nie (Top 5, 2018) and Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen (Top 16, 2021).

"Alongside Vietnam's pride and Philippine pride," Gray said in an Instagram post.



The four beauty queens have appeared together on the cover of L'Officiel India's 22nd anniversary issue, which was released last May.

The public was first given a glimpse of their photo shoot last year.