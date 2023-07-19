Janella Salvador and Win Metawin begin filming for "Under Parallel Skies." Handout

MANILA -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is supporting the production of the upcoming movie of Kapamilya star Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin.

In a statement released Wednesday, HKTB said it provided assistance such as advice on filming locations and Hong Kong cultural references in the storyline.

Set in Hong Kong, "Under Parallel Skies" is directed by Sigrid Bernardo, produced by 28 Squared Studios, and co-produced with Two Infinity Entertainment.

HKTB hopes that audiences will "appreciate the unique culture and landscape of Hong Kong" through "Under Parallel Skies."

The tourism board earlier supported the 2019 box office hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye" top-billed by Filipino superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

Earlier this year, HKTB launched a new tourism campaign called "Hello Hong Kong" year to woo tourists back after more than two years of pandemic isolation.

The Philippines is considered one of the most important tourism markets for Hong Kong, with many Filipinos marking their first overseas trip in the city, or visiting relatives who are staying there for employment.