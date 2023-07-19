MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS' SHAWARMA SELECTIONS

Kenny Rogers Roasters is now offering the Shawarma Selections in roasted chicken, rice bowl, and burger versions.

The Shawarma Roasted Chicken is marinated in a mix of spices for a Middle Eastern flavor, and served with yogurt sauce. It can be enjoyed as a Solo B plate (P305) which comes with a quarter roast chicken, choice of two sides, shawarma rice, yogurt sauce, and muffin; or as a group meal (P1,095) with a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of shawarma rice, four muffins, and 1.5L soda.

There is also the Shawarma Rice Bowl (P245) made with beef shawarma and Mediterranean salad served over shawarma rice; and the Shawarma Burger (P240) made of 1/3 pound beef burger patty seasoned with special spices and served with cheddar cheese, yogurt Sauce, and fresh veggies in between two wheat buns.

The Shawarma Selections are available at Kenny Rogers Roasters for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

MANILA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL KICKS OFF

The inaugural Manila Food & Wine Festival (MFWF), an event presented by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the MFWF Team, started last July 14 at The Westin Manila.

Organizers said MFWF aims to introduce the Philippines as a culinary destination in Asia and the world, at par with Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Until July 27, food lovers and wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a gastronomic journey that showcases the country's vibrant food culture.

Activities include a Sunday lunch curation by Chef Reggie Aspiras; a series of chef collaborations in the best restaurants in Antipolo, Tagaytay, and Metro Manila; a Makati Poblacion pub crawl; a food stamping program; and the gala dinner finale at the Admiral Hotel featuring chefs Sau Del Rosario and Tatung Sarthou.

More details are available on the festival's Facebook page.

MCDONALD'S MAKES IMPROVEMENTS TO BURGERS

McDonald's has made improvements to its burgers such as the Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and Big Mac.

These include softer buns with a glaze, meltier cheese, fresher vegetables, juicier patties, and more Big Mac sauce.

Changes were also made to the burgers' packaging, with the Double Cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with Cheese also getting their own clamshell boxes.

Meanwhile, customers are encouraged to be on the lookout for free cheeseburger coupons via the McDonald's app on July 20. These can be redeemed from July 21 to 25.

RAGING BULL BURGERS OPENS 3RD MANILA BRANCH

After Taguig and Makati, Raging Bull Burgers is opening another branch at Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Ortigas.

Established in 2017, the restaurant has gained popularity for its patties made from choice Australian and American beef cuts.

The burgers are chargrilled and topped with locally sourced fresh produce and an in-house sauce.

Some of its bestsellers include the Mighty Beast (1/3 pounder Angus beef patty, griddle maple bacon, aged cheddar, spicy beer mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle) and Raging Wagyu (1/3 pounder Australian Wagyu beef patty, braised onions, chili chutney, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle).

SALADSTOP'S SEASONAL MENU

SaladStop has a new seasonal menu which includes the Yasou! salad and the Saikō warm protein bowl.

Yasou is a vegetarian salad that includes romaine, rocket, sundried tomatoes, candied walnuts, grapes, shaved parmesan, feta cheese, and a Greek vinaigrette. It can be enjoyed as a salad or wrap (P375) or as a wrap tray (P2,300).

Saiko (P395), on the other hand, has baked salmon teriyaki, quinoa, romaine, red and white cabbage, carrots, pickled daikon, mandarin oranges, furikake, and teriyaki dressing.

Yasou and Saikō are available until August 29 at all SaladStop stores. Both can also be included in Daily Bowls in the 3-day (MWF) and 5-day (M-F) subscriptions.

SHAKE SHACK TO OPEN IN ARANETA CITY

Shake Shack is set to open its seventh Philippine branch at Gateway 2 in Araneta City, Cubao.

It will be the burger chain's second store in Quezon City, along with its branch at SM North Edsa.

While waiting for the Araneta City branch to open, fans can try Shake Shack's newest limited time offerings, the Bacon Cheddar Dog (P310) and Bacon Cheddar Fries (P235), in its other locations.

SUPER CRUNCH JINGLE PERFORMED BY BINI

Super Crunch, one of the snack brands of PriFood Corp., recently released its jingle performed by BINI.

The P-Pop girl group has also been named the newest brand ambassador for Super Crunch.

Other snacks offered by Cebu-based PriFood include Super Delights and Snackers.