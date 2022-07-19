MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

HENDRICK'S CUCUMBER LEMONADE POP-UP

Handout

Hendrick's Gin is holding a Cucumber Lemonade pop-up at the After Hours Bar in Quezon City every Friday and Saturday until July 30.

Customers who purchase two Hendrick’s cocktails get a complimentary Hendrick's Cucumber Lemonade.

The promotion is valid from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 22, 23, 29, and 30. Hendrick's Cucumber Lemonade redemptions are limited to one per customer.

Meanwhile, Hendrick's also offers the Unusual Garden Teacup Pack at S&R and Boozy. Customers can also complete the collection with a limited edition Teapot Set for every purchase of four bottles of Hendrick's Gin on Boozy.

The Maestro Jigger Pack, meanwhile, is available at select outlets of The Marketplace and Shopwise.

JOLLIBEE'S JOLLIBOTS TOYS

Jollibee has brought back its robot-themed Jolly Kiddie Meal toys.

The JolliBot toys show Jollibee food items transforming into the fast food chain's mascots. Jollibee pops out of a Chickenjoy Bucket, the Spaghetti box has Hetty, the Chocolate Sundae shows Twirlie, and the Jolly Crispy Fries and Yumburger reveal Popo and Yum, respectively.

Each of the five collectible pieces are available with every purchase of a Yumburger (P82), Yumburger Meal with Drink (P102), Jolly Spaghetti (P97), Jolly Spaghetti Meal with Drink (P107), 1-pc. Burger Steak (P97), 1-pc. Burger Steak Meal with Drink (P114), 1-pc. Chickenjoy with rice (P129), or a 1-pc. Chickenjoy Meal with Drink (P144).

Collectors can also get their hands on the complete set with a purchase of the 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket for P624.

KENNY ROGERS' CHIMICHURRI FESTIVAL

Handout

Kenny Rogers Roasters has brought back its chimichurri on the menu, with more meat selections.

Apart from chicken, guests can also choose to have chimichurri with ribs, steak, burger steak, sausage, and fish. The sauce is a blend of parsley and cilantro, with a kick of garlic, spices, and a hint of zest.

Meal options include Solo B (starts at P290), Group Meal (starts at P1,025), and All Chimichurri Group Meal (starts at P1,330).

Completing the Chimichurri Festival are two new side dishes, which are offered for a limited time only: baconized corn and chips and salsa.

KRISPY KREME CELEBRATES 85 YEARS

Handout

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years with the launch of three new treats.

One of these is the Chocolate Birthday Drip Cake, a tri-color chocolate cake topped with birthday sprinkles. It is available until July 31 only and can be bought per piece or in half-dozen, dozen, and double dozen boxes. Price starts at P55.

Customers can also enjoy a limited-edition Mini Chocolate Glaze with Birthday Sprinkles starting at P215. Minis are sold in boxes of 16 and also available in Mini Original Glazed flavor.

Meanwhile, the Mixed Berry Birthday Chiller is a two-toned drink made with blended blueberry and strawberry kreme, finished off with whipped cream and birthday sprinkles on top. The 16-oz beverage is available for a limited time only.

LEGASPI FAMILY AS JOLLY'S NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS

Handout

Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil recently introduced the Legaspi family as its first family celebrity ambassadors this 2022.

One of the Philippine entertainment industry’s famous celebrity families, the Legaspis include Zoren, Carmina, Mavy, and Cassy. Jolly said they represent the typical Filipino family that bonds over food.

Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, and online on Lazada, Shopee, and AceMarket.ph.

MAX'S CORNER BAKERY'S NEW MINI CAKE FLAVORS

Max's Corner Bakery, the bakeshop brand of Max's Restaurant, has launched two new mini cake flavors.

Customers can now enjoy Black Forest and Chocolate Mousse in 5-inch sizes, ideal for small groups of friends or families.

The Mini Black Forest Cake consists of cherry-soaked chiffon chocolate cake with dark cherry and whipped cream, and accented with dark chocolate shavings and cherries.

The Mini Chocolate Mousse, on the other hand, is made with layers of chocolate fudge cake and chocolate mousse, and topped with whipped cream and grated chocolate.

The new cakes can be purchased for a limited time for P499 (dine-in). It is also available for take-out and delivery in Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan.

SEASONAL MENUS BY CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila highlights New-Style Japanese, Filipino, and Southeast Asian seasonal menus to indulge in beginning this July.

Nobu Manila's seasonal tasting menu includes the customary zensai (chef's choice of appetizer); Crispy Salmon with teriyaki aioli; an assortment of sushi; Ama Abi (sweet shrimp) and Engawa (fluke fin) with cucumber, red onions, tomato salsa, spicy yuzu dressing, and soy salt; Hokkigai (surf clam) Salad Roll with carrot Karashi Su Miso dressing, honey lemon, and fried shitake mushroom; Pan-seared Seabass with edamame miso puree and confit vegetables; Australian Lamb Chop with rosemary miso, roasted seasonal vegetables, and potato korokke (croquette); Asari Clam Soup with wakame (seaweed), carrots, enoki mushroom, sansho pepper, and layu oil (Japanese chili oil); and Sesame Panna Cotta with maple toffee crisps, mango passion fruit sorbet, and green tea crumble. It is priced at P6, 210 net per person and is available until September.

Haliya, on the other hand, puts a spotlight on three Filipino dishes featuring live alimango (mud crabs) cooked to order, and creatively reinterpreted and refined with subtle innovations. These family-style dishes are: Relleno Alimango, crabs stuffed with panko crumbs served with binalot na crab cake, garlic aioli, pork floss and homemade chili sauce; Pansit Alimango, salt and pepper crab with glass noodles, shitake mushrooms, carrots, white cabbage, kinchay, bok choy, and fried shallots; and Alimango sa Gata, crispy fried crab with green soybeans, curly red capsicums, micro greens, kalabasa (squash) sticks, and aligue sa gata (crab fat in coconut sauce). These are available at Haliya until the end of the month.

Hawker food from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, meanwhile, take centerstage this July and August at Red Ginger. Its seasonal hawker food offerings are Cucuk Udang, Malay-style deep-friend prawn fritters with onions and chives served with sweet and spicy soy; Roti John, Singaporean-style sandwich with spiced minced chicken, spicy tomato sauce, and curry mayonnaise; and Khao Kha Moo, Thai-style braised boneless pork knuckle with steamed rice, pickled vegetables, hard-boiled egg, bok choy, and chili vinegar sauce.

SHAKEY'S LAUNCHES SPINACH PIZZA LINE

Shakey's has launched a Spinach Pizza selection featuring three flavors as well as roll-ups.

The spinach pizzas come with either bacon, shrimp, or mushroom.

The new products are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.