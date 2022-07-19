Filipina receives highest award for academic excellence in Canada

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipina international student Jonhel Patricia Lim Ampil was recently awarded the Governor General's Academic Medal at Niagara College's convocation ceremony in Ontario.

Out of the over 3,000 students who graduated from Niagara College this year, Ampil had the highest general average of 98.04% for her two-year recreational therapy program.

She was also chosen as the Dean's Award winner for the School of Community Service.

The Governor General’s award is given to only one student at each post-secondary institution in Ontario each year. It is the most prestigious award for academic excellence that a student can receive in Canada.

Ampil said she was able to achieve all these awards because of her persistence and determination.

"At first, it was unbelievable. It was just a surreal moment when they announced that I will be the Governor General's Medal recipient this year," Ampil shared. "Lahat ng paghihirap nagbunga... Naging proud sa akin yung nanay ko. Naging proud yung pamilya ko sa akin."

(All the hardships paid off... My mother was proud of me. My family was proud of me.)

Ampil was a licensed occupational therapist in the Philippines and worked in a big hospital in Quezon City. She and her partner Ryan Lacson decided to study in Canada to improve their career prospects. They took up a two-year program in recreation therapy to further enhance their knowledge and skills. Ampil and Lacson said they lean on each other for support and even became classmates.

However, Ampil admitted that success did not come easy. Like other international students, she also went through many sacrifices and challenges in Canada.

"To begin with, parang lahat ng struggles na-encounter namin dito sa Canada. It’s not a smooth sailing journey. We started from the bottom," Ampil noted.

(To begin with, we had encountered a lot of struggles here in Canada.)

For his part, Lacson said, "dahil po kilala na namin yung isa't isa, okay na yung rapport namin to one another so it's very easy for us to work as groupmates."

(It's because we know each other well and we have good rapport with one another so it's very easy for us to work as groupmates.)

Ampil currently works as a recreation therapy assistant in a retirement home in Niagara, helping to create a program for residents with dementia. She plans to get a license to practice occupational therapy in Canada.

"Kung sa Pilipinas lahat ng activities or lahat ng areas of occupation, tinatarget namin as occupational therapists. As a recreation therapist, we just focus on one aspect which is leisure, which interests me," she added.

(In the Philippines, we focus on all occupations or activities as occupational therapists. As a recreation therapist, we just focus on one aspect which is leisure, which interests me.)

According to Ampil, all the good things that are happening to her today are just the beginning of a new journey with her partner. She also stressed that it is an honor for her to be an inspiration to her fellow Filipinos.