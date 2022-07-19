MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

ARTABLADO'S 'BALINTANAW' EXHIBIT

Handout

Artists from Taytay, Rizal showcase some of their latest works in ARTablado's latest exhibit "Balintataw."

Featured artists include Linda Ang, Chino del Pilar, Fernando Javellano, Ana Lacampuenga-Pellejera, Reggie Lim, Jerel Limayo, Joji Limayo, Ronald Limayo, Gerry Marasigan, Jonalyn Villar-Montero, Victor Olano, John Perry Pellejera, Butch Reyes, James Sanorjo Jr., and Ponciano Zapanta.

"Balintataw" runs until July 31 at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

'ARTIST IS ALIVE' BY JASPER CASTRO

Handout

The digital exhibition "The Artist Is Alive" by Jasper Castro and curated by Raymond Tribdino can now be viewed online.

At "The Artist Is Alive" website, visitors can have an immersive art experience as they simultaneously take in both the paintings and the recorded spoken word poetry.

The exhibit comes at the tail-end of a pandemic that has left almost everyone with self-discoveries about their mental health. Castro discovered the limit of her own in her early 20s, when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the series of artworks, the artist finds her way back into loving herself, embracing every phase of her moods, and every facet of her personality.

BTS MEMBERS SHOWCASE FAVORITE ARTWORKS

Handout

Members of the K-pop group BTS are sharing their favorite art pieces in BTS x Street Galleries, a collaboration with Google Arts and Culture.

The virtual gallery also takes fans on a Street View tour of cities and buildings all over the world that hold special memories for the band.

In addition, BTS x Street Galleries showcase exclusive photographs and creations by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook themselves.

CCP MARKS NATIONAL CHILDREN'S BOOK DAY

In celebration of the National Children’s Book Day, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), in partnership with the Philippine Board on Books for Young People is holding a series of book activities for children this month.

Themed "Tahanan ng Katotohanan: Aklatan," the celebration aims to promote the significance of truth/truth-telling.

The CCP, together with The Independent Publishers Collab Philippines, a community of small press, launched the "Tahanan ng Katotohanan: Aklatan Online Children's Book Fair" featuring children’s books and other literary works from independent publishers.

It will run until the end of July and can be accessed through the official Facebook pages of the CCP, CCP Intertextual Division, and TIPCPH.

TEATRO EUROPA'S 3RD EDITION GOES HYBRID

The first-ever European theater festival in the country is back as a mix of virtual and physical performances.

The third edition of Teatro Europa will kick off on July 23 at the Rizal Park Open-Air Auditorium. The event is organized by the European Union Delegation to the Philippines together with EU member states, cultural institutes, and partner universities.

Virtual and physical performances will run until August 20, with re-runs from August 22 to September 5. Eight performances will be performed on site, while 10 will be staged online and 7 livestreamed in the official Facebook page of Teatro Europa.

TELUS' PRIDE JACKET ACTIVITY

Telus International Philippines (TIP) recently celebrated Pride Month and self-expression through a Design Your Own Pride Jacket activity and fashion show.

Attendees had an opportunity to express their authentic selves freely by creating art out of a jacket. Each was provided with a denim jacket along with design materials, such as Pride-themed clothing patches, pins, and buttons.

In collaboration with SoFA Design Institute, design instructor and fashion designer Fred Telarma led the activity and shared his insights on self expression and fashion design. He also delivered a live demo for designing a Pride denim jacket, allowing attendees to learn design techniques.