Chinatown Museum reopens with Digital Manila exhibit

Exhibit showcases Binondo during its heyday in the 1930s in high resolution. Handout

MANILA – Have you ever wondered what Binondo looked like during its heyday?

Chinatown Museum, the country’s first cultural museum dedicated to the “World’s Oldest Chinatown,” has reopened with Digital Manila, a brand new exhibit that will bring visitors back to the pre-war of the historic place.

Here, visitors can explore a rare collection of digital renders and footage depicting the urban landscape of Binondo during the height of its economic success in the 1930s.

The exhibit is created in partnership with Renacimiento Manila, a group of artists, creators, and history enthusiasts committed to heritage advocacy, with a particular interest in Manila’s built heritage.

It has collections of photos and digital renders of the iconic buildings and landmarks of Escolta, the country’s pre-war economic center and financial hub which was once called “The Wall Street of Asia.”

Through video walkthroughs and installations featuring old and current photos, guests can also learn more about the dynamic evolution and the vital role Escolta played in Philippine history.

The exhibit, supported by the National Commission for Culture and Arts and Fundador, will run from until December 2022. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are very excited to once again open our doors and what better way to welcome back our visitors than with a unique historical exhibit that will educate and endear everyone to the old Binondo and the pivotal role Escolta played in our nation’s history,” Janine Cabato, head of Megaworld Museums, said.

Chinatown Museum has also lined up various programs for museum visitors for the rest of the year including sketch walks, bike tours, food tours, and photo walks.

Educational talks within the museum are also being considered, including symposiums on Historical Binondo architecture by Arch. Lorelai de Viana Ph.D and Escolta’s Art Deco buildings to be facilitated by heritage advocate Ivan Man Dy of Old Manila Walks.

Chinatown Museum opened last June 2019 to provide a glimpse of Binondo’s glorious past as the world’s oldest Chinatown.