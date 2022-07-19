MANILA -- The art collaboration of actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd is now on display in the Philippines.

In an Instagram post, Evangelista said her painting, titled "Neon People," can now be viewed at Secret Fresh Gallery in Ortigas.

"Witness the show happening now," she said in her caption.

"Neon People" is available as prints in two sizes -- a 9x16" embossed edition priced at $100 (around P5,633.60), and a signed 18x33" version that costs $500 (around P28,168).

There is currently a waitlist for those who wish to purchase the original artwork at the website of Moonlight Arts Collective, which is founded by Boyd.

For his part, Boyd said he had "so much fun" working with Evangelista.

"I look forward to painting more in the future!" he said.

It was in April 2021 when Evangelista first revealed her art collaboration with Boyd and his Moonlight Arts Collective.

Like Evangelista, Boyd is also a visual artist. He is known for his abstract paintings, prints, and drawings.