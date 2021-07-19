WATCH: Kylie Verzosa shows how to walk like a beauty queen

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kylie Verzosa returned to her pageant roots as she showed how to walk like a beauty queen in her latest vlog.

Getting help from runway coach Ian Mendajar, the former Miss International mentioned the importance of confidence in winning a crown.

"Preparation is key to getting confidence, and confidence is the preparation to getting that aura we want on stage for you to win the crown," she said.

Verzosa and Mendejar's training session included a series of exercises that focused on strides, swaying the hips, controlling the shoulders and arms, projecting on stage, pivots, and facial expressions.

"A girl first needs to show her walk muna, and then we're going to do exercises starting sa feet going up until you get that crown," Mendajar said.

Verzosa is the Philippines' sixth Miss International titleholder. She won the crown in 2016.

After pageantry, she went on to pursue a showbiz career, starring in movies and television shows.

Verzosa is also the founder of the support group Mental Health Matters.