WATCH: Behind the scenes of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam shoot of Pia, Megan, Kylie, Angelia

MANILA -- Harper's Bazaar Vietnam tapped four of the Philippines' top beauty queens as its latest cover girls as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The magazine features Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

Photographer BJ Pascual also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video, saying that they have a total of four layouts for the Harper's Bazaar Vietnam shoot.

Themes include shipwreck, Balmain, '90s supermodel, and '20s menswear.

"This is the first time that they're going to be shot together," Pascual said with excitement.

Wurtzbach, for her part, said she and her fellow titleholders have always wanted to do this kind of photo shoot.

"Matagal na namin itong ine-envision, matagal na namin itong gustong gawin and finally we're here, it's happening," she said.

Wurtzbach, Young, Verzosa, and Ong are among the most well-known winners of the so-called "Big 4" international pageants.

Considered a pageant powerhouse, the Philippines has won Miss Universe four times, Miss World once, Miss International six times, and Miss Earth four times.

