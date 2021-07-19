Miss Universe PH releases first 2 batches of Top 100 candidates

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Monday revealed the first two batches of its Top 100 candidates.

Popular names in the list include Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, and Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi.

Miss Universe Philippines said it will release its final batch of candidates soon.

Other well-known personalities that are rumored to be joining the pageant include actress Kisses Delavin, "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz, and Miss International 2018 first runner-up Ahtisa Manalo.

The screening for the Top 100 candidates kicked off last July 16.

This will then be narrowed down to 75, then 50, with the final 30 to be part of the coronation night on September 25.

Rabiya Mateo is the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Baguio last October. She finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Philippines is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

