Maureen Wroblewitz surprises fans with short hair

MANILA — Maureen Wroblewitz surprised her fans on Monday with a photo of her sporting a short hairstyle, with many saying the fresh look fits her.

The actress and model appears to have shortened her hair significantly in the Instagram snap, which seems like a photo from a recent photo shoot she had.

There was no indication, however, if Wroblewitz was just wearing a wig or if she really decided to let go of her long locks.

Either way, Wroblewitz’s followers flooded the post with surprised comments, mostly saying she looks hot with the new hairstyle.

Wroblewitz is one of the talents who recently joined ABS-CBN’s Star Magic family.

Describing this new chapter, the 22-year-old Filipino-German model said: “It is nerve-racking and kinda scary but I know that this step is really important. Even though I am nervous and kind of terrified, I am also extremely excited to see what’s in store for my career.”

To sum it all up, Wroblewitz said she feels like “a girl on a roller coaster ride even though she is terrified of roller coasters.”

Wroblewitz made news headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."