Is Kisses Delavin competing in Miss Universe PH 2021?

MANILA -- Kisses Delavin became a top trending topic on Twitter over the weekend amid rumors that she is competing in Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

Adding fuel to the fire is the latest social media post of pageant camp Aces and Queens, which teased that it is training a "lady from Masbate" for the national pageant.

Many netizens were quick to point out that the eyes shown in the photo belong to Delavin, who won Miss Teen Masbate in 2013 and Miss Kaogma in 2016.

Fans of Delavin took to social media to express their support for the "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, believing that she has what it takes to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

The little girl from Masbate who had big dreams will soon conquer the universe @KissesDelavin ♡



We are proud of you! You can always count on us, Queen K. We'll support you in this new journey ♡



KISSES MISS U NA#KissesEyeingTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/YQ09XfAEFH — 💋 × 🐰 (@kissesdelovely) July 19, 2021

Miss Universe Philippines kicked off its screening for the Top 100 candidates last July 16.

This will then be narrowed down to 75, then 50, with the final 30 to be part of the coronation night on September 25.

Back in 2018, Delavin said she is open to joining a national beauty pageant in the future.

"Mahilig ako mag-pageant. My first pageant was when I was three years old. Since bata ako, mahilig na ako. So why not? Maybe in the future. I will just let life surprise me," she said.

Delavin and her camp have yet to address the rumors about her supposed Miss Universe Philippines stint.

Related video: