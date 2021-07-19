Bb. Pilipinas beauty queens share backstory of live coronation night

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A week after the coronation night, the winners of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 appeared on TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Monday.

Beauty queens Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita and Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, gamely talked about different topics.

According to Arnold, she will start preparing next week for Miss International pageant that will be held in Japan.

"I don't have the exact schedule yet po but I think I will start my training next week. Definitely pasarela, which is the catwalk, and preparing for the speech that is one of the most important and powerful moments in Miss International," Arnold said.

For her part, Obeñita talked about her "trending" answer in Binibining Pilipinas 2021 final Q&A.

"During that coronation night I am so honored na mag-trend on Twitter. Really that was a heartfelt answer. When I said to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. I think that was the part na nag-trend talaga. What I was trying to say was to really shaken up the status quo, to really knock on the hearts of those individuals who have overflowing resources to really share a piece of their treasure to our kababayans in the marginalized sector," Obeñita explained.



In "Sakto," Montagne talked about her advocacies.

"For my advocacy I would like to continue working with HIV/AIDS awareness. And to really promote mass testing and education because although COVID has definitely taken our lives other diseases are still here, they are still prevalent. So we must stay vigilant. And I also would like to work on some more feeding programs because over the pandemic I was actually in Siargao and we started the Siargao community kitchen. So I would still like to help communities all over the Philippines and make sure everyone is fab and healthy," ani Montagne.

The Bb. Pilipinas beauty queens also shared the challenges they experienced during the live coronation night.

"For those who don't know, it was actually a live pageant, so everything was happening. What you are watching is what was happening on stage. So we had five minutes to change from opening to swimsuit and then from swimsuit to evening gown. So backstage we have arrows directing us which way to go to different change rooms but everyone was very safe, so we are very grateful for that. But yes, backstage we were rushing and then when we come on we are very calm and composed," Arnold shared.



Obeñita added: "Backstory during that night it was actually a 10-second run from the stage to the dressing room. During that night we were like triathletes talaga, parang nakuha lang namin in two seconds. Super bilis. Yes pero nakaya naman. We have with us very patient na mga stylist, makeup artist na talaga namang nag-assist sa amin backstage. So thank you BPCI."

In the end, the ladies expressed their gratitude to all those who supported them and hope that Filipinos will continue to support them as they gear to their international pageants.