'Almost there': Vickie Rushton is 36 weeks pregnant

MANILA -- Vickie Rushton is filled with excitement as she prepares to welcome her first child.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen revealed that she is now 36 weeks pregnant.

"And just like that, I'm 36 weeks pregnant today! Nine months of having two beating hearts and sharing one home," she said.

"We're almost there and we can't wait to see you, our little love!" she added.

It was last May when Rushton first announced that she and her husband, actor Jason Abalos, are about to become parents.

The two got married in 2022 after over a decade of being together.

Rushton was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas International in 2011, placed first runner-up in the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, and then settled for a top 15 finish in its 2019 edition.

She is also known for her stint in "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2014.