Korina Sanchez during the contract signing of the show 'Rated Korina' at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas, being well is being beautiful.

Her top priority is to really take care of herself — from the food she eats to the supplements she takes. “What you eat, what you do for yourself comes out,” she said.

In an interview, the Rated Korina host and co-producer told ABS-CBN News that she recently had a health scare for three months. “Nagkasakit ako. Akala ko malubha,” she said.

“Wala akong ganang kumain ng three months. I had a health scare. Three months wala akong gana. I crashed to 104 pounds.”

She explained, “Irritable bowel syndrome attacks women in their middle age and you lose all your appetite and you have LBM for three months. It's usually triggered by stress.”

The hardworking mom felt better after all the consultations and medications. “Now I am back to a 110- or 112-pound ganun,” she reported., adding that she believes that if you feel well, you look well.

Meanwhile, Sanchez-Roxas shared her wellness and beauty tips for working mothers:

1. Sleep

“Sleep is so important. I force myself to [sleep] 8-10 hours a day. I have a wellness doctor na [ka-close ko]. I blood-test every three months. Natutunan ko ‘yan sa pag-aalaga ng aso. Hindi sila magpapakita ng sintomas hanggang malubha na so kailangan ng blood testing. That’s what I do with myself. Preventive ako. Umaakyat pa lang ang numero, binababa ko na siya, which is an advocacy of mine,” she said.

2. Pamper time

“I go to Belo regularly. Inamin ko na ito. I do threads (thread lift). I do a little botox. Hindi sobra. Ayaw ko nang sobra. Konti lang. I use my own skin line. I use my own hair line na ako ang nag-formulate. I drink collagen (K-llagen). Collagen kasi you don’t produce it anymore by the time you’re 35 or 40 kaya kailangan mo ng collagen drink,” she said/

3. Quality time with the kids

“Gusto ko na mayroon silang memories na ako ang nagpapaligo, na ako ang nagsusuklay ng buhok, nagblo-blow dry sa kanila, na ako ang umuupo sa kanilang mga assignment. I just want those memories with my kids. They (Pepe and Pilar) are interested in our camping, hiking, planting, growing a plant, feeding the birds. I’m teaching them to love dogs.”

The veteran journalist recently inked a co-production deal with ABS-CBN for "Rated Korina" and expressed her deep gratitude to the Kapamilya network and bosses.

Being one of the pioneers of ABS-CBN with a 35-year broadcasting career, her comeback became a top trending topic on social media.

As she continues to evolve and push boundaries, fans and viewers can anticipate more content and projects from the Kapamilya icon.

Sanchez-Roxas is also considering producing movies and shows under her own company.

Related video: