WATCH: Judy Ann shares recipe for breastfeeding moms

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos on Monday shared a recipe for breastfeeding mothers.

In "Magandang Buhay," Santos showed viewers how to cook her simple and nutritious halaan with bacon soup.

"Ito 'yung sinasabi ng mga magulang sa atin, mga lola, tita, 'naku nagpapadede ka, kumain ka ng halaan na sabaw o kaya malunggay.' Nung nagbi-breastfeed ako kay Lucho naumay na ako sa halaan soup. So may isang araw naalala ko ang kinuwento sa akin ni Wilma Doesnt na nilutuan siya ng nanay niya. Bawat araw may halaan hanggang sa naumay na siya, nilagyan niya ng bacon. So naisip ko, okay, pwede kong gawin ito. So nilagyan ko ng bacon, tapos kung ano pa ang nakita ko sa bahay, inilagay ko lahat. Aba bakit naman hindi ko gagawin, pwede at masarap. So ito na 'yan," Santos said.

The ingredients for Santos' halaan soup are bacon (optional), clams or halaan, malunggay leaves, garlic, onion, ginger, green chili, corn, fish sauce, pepper, sugar and water.

Santos is currently a guest co-host on the morning show, joining original hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

Aside from being an actress, Santos is also known for her culinary skills. In 2016, her very first cookbook “Judy Ann’s Kitchen,” won an award in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Santos is also considered as one of the most popular cooking vloggers in the country. As of writing, her YouTube channel "Judy Ann's Kitchen" has already 1.7 million subscribers.